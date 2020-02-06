Preston’s Lantz signs with Fairmont State football

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – National Signing Day continues into this evening as another football player signed with a school close to home.

Hunter Lantz of the Preston Knights signed with Fairmont State Football where he will be playing under head coach Jason Woodman.

Lantz helped the Preston Knights make it to the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2008.

He is excited to play college football as he has wanted to play collegiately his whole life.

Lantz will be playing linebacker on the Fighting Falcons roster.

“Getting the ability to play and just being able to get in this position to be able to go play college football, I’ve wanted to all my life. the coaches really, just whenever they all talk to me, they all knew my name, they’re all really respectful and they just talked to me live they’ve always knew me,” Lantz said.

He also said he likes that the campus is close to home so his family will be able to watch him play.