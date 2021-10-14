Preston’s Martin, Elkins’ Smoak finish first, BUHS girls, EFHS boys capture Big 10 XC Title

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Big 10 cross country Championships wrapped up on Thursday morning in Philippi.

Preston’s Allie Martin had a great showing in the girls race.

Martin finished first individually with a time of 21:14.58 and dominated the competition finishing over a minute faster than any other runner.

“I was just trying to stay consistent on each of the miles. I was really just focusing on that, focusing on the hills and everything like that. This gives me a lot of confidence for regionals and how I can place,” Martin said.

RCB’s Claudia Moore

Martin was also named the Big 10 XC runner of the year.

Robert C. Byrd’s Claudia Moore crossed the finish line second individually.

As a team, the Buckhannon-Upshur girls took home the Big 10 Championship with 78 points.

Buckhannon-Upshur had four runners make the All-Conference team.

BUHS girls XC team celebrates after a Big 10 Conference win

The top 21 runners made the All-Big 10 team with the first 11 runners on the first team and following runners on the second team.

In the boys race, Elkins’ Charlie Smoak ran away with the individual win.

Smoak ran the 3.1 mile course in 18:20.89 while beating out Bridgeport’s Bailey DeMoss who finished in second.

Bridgeport’s Bailey DeMoss

Smoak touched on how he used everything left in the tank for the last half of the race to edge the competition.

“It was really close at the end. I just pushed hard, whatever I had left after that last hill. After a pretty quick start, I was a little bit gassed but I found a second coming in the last half of the race,” Smoak said.

East Fairmont won the Big 10 team title with 42 total points. The Bees had five runners make the All-Big 10 team.

East Fairmont Boys XC program wins the Big 10 Title

The top 21 runners in each the boys and girls race were named to the All-Big 10 team. The first 11 runners earned first team honors while the following were named to the second team.

For the full list of the Girls Big 10 Championship results, click here.

For the full list of the Boys Big 10 Championship results, click here.



















