CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Preston High School’s Riley Land picked a blocked field goal out of mid-air Friday night in Preston’s Week 8 contest against Washington.

It was one of two blocked field goals in the first half by the Knights, but the only one a Knights player caught in the air and was able to return.

Land not only caught the deflected kick, but he landed the most votes in the Week 8 Catch of the Week poll.