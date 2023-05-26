BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) — The NBA Draft is now less than a month away and as athletes plan to make the jump from college to the pros, an opportunity for potentially overlooked talents to show their stuff came to Bridgeport on Friday.

The Appalachia Regional Pro Combine brought prospects from around the country to the Bridge Sports Complex for an opportunity at increased competition and exposure.

After operating the Tampa Bay Pro Combine in recent years, founder Darryl Hepburn decided to bring a similar event to north central West Virginia after drawing on what he experienced following his college hoops career.

“I think back when I played. I’m a Fairmont State grad and I remember when I came out, there was nothing like this that existed to even give me the information on what it took to navigate trying to be a professional,” Hepburn said.

Hepburn said that he believes in giving opportunities to players from all levels of college basketball, leading to a diverse group of participants in the combine.

From local products like Philippi’s own David Shriver to Division II standouts like Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders and Division I talents like BYU’s Rudi Williams, if you had skills to bring, there was a spot for you.

“It’s always good to be around good players to push yourself and get better and things like that so having these group of guys in this gym right now, it just means a lot to be around them,” Sanders said.

“Just to showcase my skills around a group of guys that I’ve maybe played against at times, new guys I’ve met,” Sanders said. “All just chasing their dreams to go play at the pro level.”

The Appalachia Regional Pro Combine continues on Saturday with a coaches’ clinic hosted by former West Virginia men’s basketball coach John Beilein and an all-star game between standouts from today’s competition.