MT. MORRIS, Pa. (WBOY) — American motocross is set to return to the region this weekend as the Pro Motocross Championship makes its east coast debut at Greene County’s High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, just north of Morgantown.

According to a release from the Pro Motocross Championship, the event will take place on Saturday, June 17 and will be the first event on the east coast in the 11-round campaign that plans to visit 10 different states across the country in an effort to crown a pair of AMA National Champions at the end.

The full schedule of the event is as follows:

8:00 a.m. – Practice & Qualifying

12:30 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

1:00 p.m. – First Motos (250 & 450 Class)

2:30 p.m. – Second Motos (250 & 450 Class)

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here with the prices and tiers listed below.

Saturday General Admission – $60/adult | $30/kid (age 6-11)

Club Seats – $150/adult | $75/kid (ages 6-11)

Super Ticket – $300/adult | $100/kid (ages 6-11)

Pit Pass (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) – $30/person (all ages)

This marks the second leg of the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship, which combines the winter AMA Supercross Championship on manmade racetracks with the summer Pro Motocross Championship, which takes place off-road. The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Finals will take place this September, which will crown the ultimate champions of asphalt and dirt racing in the Motocross world.

For more information about the Pro Motocross Championship, click here.