Program Building: Eakle, East Fairmont building on successful 2019

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Friday is the 99th East-West game.

And for the East Fairmont Bees, it will be the final game of the foundation-building 2019 season.

“We’re the foundation that starts the progression of the next few years after us. This year’s seniors, we’re all, we’re the start of the new generation of East Side I believe,” Luke Pollock said.

2019 has been a somewhat historic season for the East Fairmont football team. Under first year head coach Shane Eakle, the Bees notched their first win since 2017, first home wins since 2016, and their four since this season is the most since 2008.

“I think we’re starting to get the foundation down. It’s just the small things that add up to equal big things over the course of the season. And that’s why we’re trying to set the work ethic, and doing the right things on and off the field,” Eakle said.

