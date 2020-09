FAIRMONT, W.Va. – We once again visited the Marion County Humane Society for week three of our All Pets Puppy Picks for the 2020 high school football season.

This week we had Clover, a pit bull, picking the winner of Friday night’s game between the North Marion Huskies and the Elkins Tigers.

Clover is available for adoption at the Marion County Humane Society. Employees said Clover is very friendly and energetic.