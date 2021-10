FAIRMONT, W.Va.- We’re set for a big rivalry in week seven of the high school football season as the Route 33 rivalry continues with Lewis County and Buckhannon Upshur.

At the Marion County Humane Society we have Gertude the eight year old hound picking the winner.

Gertrude goes for the Minutemen to win over the Buccaneers. Both teams are looking for their second win of the season.

See if Gertrude is right on Friday night in the Grogg’s SportsZone.