Quarterfinal matchups set for high school football playoffs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released updated brackets for the second round of the high school football playoffs Sunday evening.

A total of seven local teams remain in the playoffs, including four in Double-A, two in Single-A, and one in Triple-A.

Starting in Class A, Number 5 Bridgeport travels to the four-time defending champs, (4) Martinsburg, Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Friday night also features a pair of games involving Class AA schools from our area, as No. 10 North Marion will travel to the southern part of the state to take on (2) Bluefield, and (6) Fairmont Senior hosts (14) Independence at East-West Stadium. Kickoff of both those games are also at 7:30 p.m. North Marion and Independence both reached the second round by wins via forfeit.

The only game involving a local team on Saturday is Number 7 Ritchie County traveling to Number 2 Greenbrier East at 1:30 p.m. in the Single-A bracket.

Sunday’s games, which are not guaranteed to happen due to COVID-19 metrics from Saturday’s COVID-19 Map by the WV Department of Education, include a pair of teams from Randolph County.

In Double-A, (8) Robert C. Byrd is set to host (16) Elkins at 3 p.m. And then in Single-A, (16) Tygarts Valley is scheduled to travel to (8) Pendleton County at 1:30 p.m. Both of those games, though, can only be played if Randolph County improves from Red status on next Saturday’s map by the WV Dept. of Education.

Robert C. Byrd and Tygarts Valley both advanced to the second round by wins via forfeit.

Randolph County has worsened from Orange to Red status since the initial release of Saturday’s map.

A full look at the brackets for each class can be found by clicking on the links below.

Class AAA

Class AA

Class A