Quattro’s 20 points lead (7) Mountain Lions over (8) Bulldogs

HAMBLETON, W.Va. – In a Class Single-A battle between two ranked opponents, No. 7 Tucker County dominated No. 7 Tygarts Valley.

It was back and forth to start the game but the Mountain Lions built up a 16-7 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter was all Tucker County. The Mountain Lions held the Bulldogs to just seven points in the second quarter to lead 32-7 at the halftime break.

Tucker County only extended its lead to win 60-27.

Aaron Quattro led the Mountain Lions with 20 points and Maddox Anderson added 11 points.