Quintin Reep, three-time state champ, inks with Fairmont State Baseball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Another local baseball player whose senior season was canceled due to COVID-19 signed to continue his athletic career.

Bridgeport High School’s Quintin Reep signed with the Fairmont State University Baseball program.

Although he wasn’t able to play his senior year, his junior stats caught the eyes of many collegiate coaches.

“I mean the guys at Bridgeport know how to win obviously which is good. That’s a big thing colleges look at is if the guys know how to win, they want guys who are used to winning so they will win for them obviously,” Reep said.

Reep bat a .376 in 33 games with a .500 on- base percentage in the 2019 season. While unable to compete for a fourth, Reep has three state championship titles.

He also gained statewide attention as the Prep Baseball Report W.V. named him the 18th overall prospect for the 2020 class and a fifth rated outfielder.

“I just like the location of it, it’s close to home. They play all of their home games up at the rec complex so all my friends and family are going to come see me play. I like the campus, I really like the coaching. I have a lot of friends that are going to be up there so it was just a good fit overall for me,” Reep said.

Reep was presented with offers from many schools around the state but felt like Fairmont State was the best fit for him.

“I feel lucky I mean a lot of guys don’t get to continue playing. I mean you just have to look at the good and not the bad. A lot of guys it was just their last game their junior year,” Reep said.

Before heading to Fairmont State, Reep will play baseball this summer with the Appalachian Aces.