Rachel Laskody reacts to eclipsing 1,000 career points at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – She says she never would’ve thought she’d have a career like the one she’s had.

But she has, and she stamped with by hitting a career milestone on Saturday.

Fairmont State senior, and Morgantown-native, Rachel Laskody eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Fighting Falcons’ win over Urbana, becoming the 33rd player in program history to hit the mark.

“I never thought it’d happen, honestly. But it’s been an amazing feeling. The whole community has been congratulating me and stuff, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. And, they got me here,” Laskody said when I spoke with her Monday.

She reached 1,000 career points on an and-one layup in the second quarter.

“Oh it was awesome. We all got hype. We all get hype for every and-one, but it being my one thousandth, that was super exciting,” Laskody said.

Rachel Laskody became the 33rd player in program history to tally her 1,000th career point on Saturday for Fairmont State. She had this to say when asked what the reaction to her reaching that mark was like after the game. @Rachel_F_babayy@fsfalcons @FairmontWbb @MHSGirlsBball pic.twitter.com/V6DZcSlZzF — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) February 17, 2020

Laskody said herself that she wasn’t a big scorer in high school, also saying she doesn’t think she got anywhere close to 1,000 points during her four years with the Mohigans.

That makes her hitting the mark on Saturday even more impressive.