Raiden Childers sensed big game vs. East Fairmont coming last week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Simply put, Raiden Childers went off on Friday night. The Liberty senior tailback had quite a performance against East Fairmont this past Friday.

It was a must-win game for the Mountaineers if they wanted to stay in the playoff hunt, and Childers certainly did his part.

He ran for 327 yards on 28 carries — that’s nearly 12 yards per carry –, and he scored five touchdowns.

It was a great performance against the former Number 12 team in Double-A, and he says he felt it coming all week long.

“I had a really good feeling (all of) last week. When I got to that game, it just got better. I was pretty excited for (the game), and performed pretty well,” Childers said.

Asked what, specifically, was working well for he and his team, Childers said: “The sweeps, we were doing pretty well, our blocking was very good. Our line and our leading blockers are helping me out a lot. And once I got going I was gone.”

Childers not only got it done on the offensive side of the ball, but he was constantly around the ball on defense, too. He registered an astonishing 19 tackles on the night, both on defense and on special teams.

“I love hitting. I’m a decently hard hitter, and wherever the ball is at is where I want to be,” he said.

Childers’ five touchdown runs sets a new personal high. However, he fell just three yards short of tying his personal best in single-game rushing yards. His 327 yards were just nine feet shy of the 330 yards he rushed for last season against Grafton.

“If they didn’t know who Raiden was before, they sure do now,” added head coach, AJ Harman, who was quick to point out what Childers brought defensively, too. “He does it all three ways. He brings it on every single play. He’s a tremendous leader, a great football player.”