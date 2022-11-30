FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior swimmer Alexis Ramsey made her college decision official on Wednesday.

Ramsey found a perfect fit for both the classroom and in the pool at Frostburg State.

With a unique academic plan, joining the Bobcats gave her everything she was looking for.

“I chose Frostburg because it had both of my majors, chemistry and art and design, and I thought the programs well-fit for what I want to do for the future, especially for academically and athletically, I love the coach, coach matt. It was so easy to talk to him and it was a really great connection,” she said.

Ramsey is in the midst of her final season swimming for the Polar Bears and joins a Frostburg State program that won its first Mountain East Conference championship last season.