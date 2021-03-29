Randy Dobnak earns $9.25M extension through 2020

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Alderson Broaddus pitcher, turned Uber driver, turned Major League Baseball reliever and starter, Randy Dobnak, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Minnesota Twins, according to reports from MLB.com, the Associated Press, and others.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

According to reports, the extension has a value of $9.25 million, and will keep Dobnak in the Twin City through the 2028 season.

The final three years of the deal are club options.

If Dobnak remains on the Twins through 2028, and hits performance incentives, the contract could pay him upwards of $29.75 million.

Dobnak pitched collegiately at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi.

Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts in 2020, and was battling for league-wide statistical leadership in multiple stats during the early part of the year.

12 Sports interviewed Dobnak about pitching in empty stadiums shortly after the start of the MLB season last year, which was delayed due to COVID-19. We also spoke with Dobnak about a T-shirt he was selling to benefit patients at the Minnesota-area St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

More info on the contract, along with comments from Dobnak, can be found by clicking on the linked stories at the top of this article.