HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marshall University Athletics announced on Friday via a press release that it will be nominating superstar wide receiver Randy Moss for a place in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Moss, a native of Rand, WV was a multi-sport athlete and played at DuPont High School which has now consolidated into Riverside High School in Kanawha County.

“Randy Moss has already done so much to put Marshall University in the national landscape in college football, and this nomination is one way that we can hopefully give back to him,” Marshall University Director of Athletics, Christian Spears said. “We are disappointed in ourselves that this nomination was not submitted sooner, but as the Director of Athletics at Marshall University, it is my absolute privilege to formally submit the request for the induction of Randy Moss into the College Football Hall of Fame.”

Moss played at Marshall for the 1996 and 1997 seasons and set several school, conference and national records during his tenure for the Thundering Herd catching 174 passes for 3,529 yards and 54 touchdowns.

Chad Pennington, Moss’ former quarterback at Marshall complimented the receiver’s stats, but said that his mentality is what made him one of the best receivers to ever set foot on the field.

“Randy was the ultimate competitor,” Pennington said. “Beyond his athletic ability, his competitive nature and desire to win were unique and special. From the biggest stage in football to a simple game of pickup basketball, Randy was always driven to win and succeed.”

The 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame is expected to be announced early this June by the National Football Association. Spears said that the next few weeks will be an exciting time for Marshall Athletics and its fanbase as they await the results of the ballot.

“This is without a doubt that quintessential ‘no-brainer’ of all-time,” Spears said. “As a college football student-athlete, the Randy Moss record of accomplishments while at Marshall are quite frankly unparalleled and his induction will inspire others and remind people of the truly special career this remarkable individual had while he participated here for the Thundering Herd.”