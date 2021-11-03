Randy Tenney stepping down after 35 years as WVWC baseball manager

Press release from West Virginia Wesleyan College Athletics

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Randy Tenney announced that he will resign as West Virginia Wesleyan head baseball coach effective Dec. 31, 2021. Tenney will remain as the Director of Athletics at WVWC.

“After much thought, my resignation is in the best interest of myself, my family, the baseball program and the institution,” Tenney said. “I want to thank the four presidents that I have served under for the privilege of coaching here over the past 40 years. It has been a very rewarding opportunity. I want to thank my players for the great moments and memories they have provided me. Their relationships have had a lasting impact on my life. I hope that I have in some way made a positive contribution to their lives. I am thankful to have had them share in this journey. Moving forward, I will be focusing on my duties as Director of Athletics and assisting our coaches with their programs.”

Tenney has been the head coach of the Wesleyan baseball program for the past 35 seasons after serving as a graduate assistant and assistant coach for the Bobcats under legendary head coach Hank Ellis.

Tenney has coached an NCAA All-American (Derek Bowen, 2008) and an NAIA All-American (Chad Ward, 1994). He also coached two players selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft (Joe Sutton, 1996 and Bill Everly, 1997). He has coached 42 first team all-conference selections, eight WVIAC Pitchers of the Year, three Hitters of the Year and five Player of the Year recipients.

The Buckhannon native graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan in 1977 and completed his master’s degree in education from WVWC in 1981.