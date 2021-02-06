Four players pave the way in double-figures as ranked Pioneers take down Battlers

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The No. 20 ranked Glenville State Women’s basketball team improved its record to 8-1 on the season after a road win over Alderson Broaddus.

The Pioneers led 42-22 at the halftime break and never let up from there.

GSC won 88-60.

Taychaun Hubbard led the way for Glenville State with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Three other Pioneers scored in double-figures with Abby Stoller recording 14 points, Re’Shawna Stone with 13 points and Zakiyah Winfield with 10.

Madeline Moyer led the Battlers with 15 points.

