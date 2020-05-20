Ray officially set to race with the Senators

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Covid-19 pandemic stopped athletes from having their senior spring sports seasons, but that didn’t stop the athletes from signing with collegiate athletics.

Liberty High School’s Mercedes Ray signed with the Davis and Elkins Track and Field program.

With her senior track and field season canceled, Ray hasn’t seen the track since her junior campaign. She says it will be weird at first but she is excited to get back to it.

Ray’s junior season was a good one as she made it all the way to the state meet in Charleston.

She is set to run middle distance events with the Senators and she already has set goals for herself.

“I want to be able to go to D&E with like a fresh start and to be able to actually be in shape and to do good my freshman year. And hopefully I can encourage other kids to do the same,” Ray said.

Ray has also developed a good relationship with her new head coach, Jason Pyles.

“He really makes me feel comfortable too and he’s already pushing me. He’s already having me train and I just feel really comfortable with him,” Ray said.

She also says she’s most excited to have a good time in her collegiate days and will be studying nursing starting this fall.