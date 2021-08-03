RCB ahead of schedule, and working to install defensive measures on Day 2 of camp

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd football team enters this season with big goals after a very successful 2020 campaign.

RCB football players participate in running drills during Tuesday’s practice. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Josh Gorrell and company appear to be in good shape after bringing back a lot of valuable talent from last year, and getting a big addition to the roster, in lineman Wyatt Minor.

Tuesday was a big defensive install day for the Flying Eagles.

Gorrell has been pleased by what he’s seen out of his older player so far through the first few days of practice.

Flying Eagles all-state running back, Jeremiah King, eyes the quarterback during a defensive drill at Tuesday’s preseason practice. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

“We’re blessed to have a lot of guys back that have the knowledge and skill set, and understand what we’re doing. So, to come out and to team teach, and to work technique, and do those things that we need to be doing right now, to have those guys back to help the younger guys is a big plus,” said the Flying Eagles head coach. “We’re ahead of where we should be right now, which I’m extremely pleased with. So, overall, it’s been a really good camp so far.”

Gorrell also said he’s been pleased with the effort that he’s seen from his team, not only during the first two days of camp, but also during the three-week practice period and in the offseason.

12 Sports’ official High School Football Previews series begins on Aug. 10.