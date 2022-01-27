RCB boys, Bridgeport girls claim Harrison County swim championships

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd boys and Bridgeport girls swim programs proved to be the best in the county at the Harrison County swim meet on Thursday.

Two meet records were broke, both by Bridgeport swimmers. Randy Keener set a new record in the 100 yard freestyle and Cheyanne Rohde broke her own record in the 100 yard backstroke.

Keener also took first in the 100 freestyle and helped the 200 yard medley team to a first place finish as well.

Other Bridgeport first place finishes include Mason Titchnel in the 100 butterfly.

The BHS girls relay teams won multiple events including the 200 yard medley relay (Marra Johnson, Cheyanne Rohde, Lilly Madden and Kelsey Dorchak), the 200 yard freestyle relay (Kira Gazal, Amelia Romano, Madden and Dorchak) and the 400 freestyle relay (Gazal, Romano, Johnson and Rohde).

Individual events were just as successful for the Lady Indians. Rohde won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Johnson finished first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and Romano in the 200 IM.

THE RCB boys found success in multiple events as well.

Jacob Howe, the boys high-point winner, won the 50 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and was apart of the 400 freestyle relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Adam Fubio also recorded a first place finish in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle along with Kaden Meighen’s first place finish in the 200 freestyle.

Byrd’s Annalise Gentilozzi had a great night in the pool finishing first in the 500 freestyle.

Not to mention performances from Notre Dame. On the girls side, Caitlin Oltman recorded first place finishes in the 100 and 200 freestyle. And on the boys side, Brian Ngo touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke.

The full Harrison County swim meet results can be found here.