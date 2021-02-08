RCB boys hoops back in the gym Monday to begin winter sports conditioning period

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd boys basketball team was back on the court together for the first time since the summer conditioning period on Monday.

Monday marked the start of a week-long conditioning period for high school winter sports teams — basketball, wrestling and swimming.

Prior to Monday, the Flying Ealges hadn’t been together since the Regional round of last year’s Double-A playoffs in March, when they appeared well on their way to a state tournament berth, and likely would’ve been a top-four seed in the tournament.

Head coach Bill Bennett and his team are surely not short on motivation because of that, and not short on skill entering this season, either.

On Monday, Bennett has his team both running and conditioning in the gym, and in the weight room. Click on the video above to both see and hear part of Monday’s conditioning session.

Winter sports teams are not allowed to use sport-specific equipment, meaning basketball teams can’t use basketballs this week. Video attached to this article shows the Flying Eagles using a small medicine ball instead.

Boys basketball practices begin on Monday, Feb. 15, with games scheduled to begin on Friday March 5.