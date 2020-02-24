RCB boys move up to No. 4 in latest AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The final AP high school boys basketball poll of the regular season was released Monday by the Associated Press.

Among teams in North Central West Virginia, only one team saw it’s ranking change from last week to this.

That was Robert C. Byrd, who moved up one spot to No. 4 in the rankings in a week that saw all of the teams ranked in the top 5 in the class change by at lease one spot.

University remains the top team in Class AAA, while Morgantown stayed No. 3.

Number 8 North Marion and (9) Bridgeport also saw no change in Double-A, while (6) Notre Dame and No. 10 Clay-Battelle stayed put in Class A.

Below is a full look at the rankings for all three classes.

Class AAA

1. University (9)17-3991
2. Martinsburg (1)15-3902
3. Morgantown17-3813
4. George Washington14-5577
5. Wheeling Park16-5566
6. Hedgesville17-3555
7. Cabell Midland18-3484
8. Woodrow Wilson14-7298
9. Capital13-8169
(tie). Parkersburg South14-61610

Others receiving votes: Huntington 1, St. Albans 1, Princeton 1.

Class AA

1. Chapmanville (9)19-2992
2. Bluefield20-3863
3. Shady Spring (1)20-1851
4. Robert C. Byrd18-2635
5. Logan16-8624
6. Poca17-3526
7. Frankfort18-3437
8. North Marion18-4248
9. Bridgeport14-6139
10. Man16-5810

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7, Braxton County 4, Scott 4.

Class A

1. Williamstown (8)21-1981
2. Charleston Catholic (1)16-5882
3. Greater Beckley Christian17-4793
4. Wheeling Central15-7664
5. Pendleton County (1)18-0625
6. Notre Dame15-6456
7. Greenbrier West17-4357
8. Parkersburg Catholic13-8318
8. St. Marys15-5319
10. Clay-Battelle17-51110

Others receiving votes: Magnolia 2, Tug Valley 1, Webster County 1.

