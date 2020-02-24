RCB boys move up to No. 4 in latest AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The final AP high school boys basketball poll of the regular season was released Monday by the Associated Press.

Among teams in North Central West Virginia, only one team saw it’s ranking change from last week to this.

That was Robert C. Byrd, who moved up one spot to No. 4 in the rankings in a week that saw all of the teams ranked in the top 5 in the class change by at lease one spot.

University remains the top team in Class AAA, while Morgantown stayed No. 3.

Number 8 North Marion and (9) Bridgeport also saw no change in Double-A, while (6) Notre Dame and No. 10 Clay-Battelle stayed put in Class A.

Below is a full look at the rankings for all three classes.

Class AAA

1. University (9) 17-3 99 1 2. Martinsburg (1) 15-3 90 2 3. Morgantown 17-3 81 3 4. George Washington 14-5 57 7 5. Wheeling Park 16-5 56 6 6. Hedgesville 17-3 55 5 7. Cabell Midland 18-3 48 4 8. Woodrow Wilson 14-7 29 8 9. Capital 13-8 16 9 (tie). Parkersburg South 14-6 16 10

Others receiving votes: Huntington 1, St. Albans 1, Princeton 1.

Class AA

1. Chapmanville (9) 19-2 99 2 2. Bluefield 20-3 86 3 3. Shady Spring (1) 20-1 85 1 4. Robert C. Byrd 18-2 63 5 5. Logan 16-8 62 4 6. Poca 17-3 52 6 7. Frankfort 18-3 43 7 8. North Marion 18-4 24 8 9. Bridgeport 14-6 13 9 10. Man 16-5 8 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7, Braxton County 4, Scott 4.

Class A

1. Williamstown (8) 21-1 98 1 2. Charleston Catholic (1) 16-5 88 2 3. Greater Beckley Christian 17-4 79 3 4. Wheeling Central 15-7 66 4 5. Pendleton County (1) 18-0 62 5 6. Notre Dame 15-6 45 6 7. Greenbrier West 17-4 35 7 8. Parkersburg Catholic 13-8 31 8 8. St. Marys 15-5 31 9 10. Clay-Battelle 17-5 11 10

Others receiving votes: Magnolia 2, Tug Valley 1, Webster County 1.