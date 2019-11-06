RCB Boys set to make fourth straight trip to state soccer tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd boys soccer team is preparing for their fourth straight trip to the state soccer tournament in Beckley.

The Eagles are one of five local teams that advanced to the state semi’s.

But none of those teams are more familiar with Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex than RCB.

Despite this being the Eagles fourth trip in a row to the state semi-finals, they haven’t yet been able to bring home a state title. Twice the Eagles have finished as state runners-up.

Khori Miles and an experienced senior class lead the way for a group that has their head coach feeling confident going in.

“You go back and you look at the talent level each year, and it changes, it fluctuates up and down. Each year we weren’t sure. This year, I know we can do it. It just depends on what team shows up. And I’ve not seen a team in this last three years that has gelled like this one,” said head coach Ron Williams.

“Everyone around here expects Byrd’s soccer team to go to states. We just try to live up to that expectation. It’s a difficult task to do – to do that four years in a row. It’s amazing to me and my team that we’ve done that,” Miles said.

Byrd matches up against a Charleston Catholic team in the state semi’s that they lost to earlier this year.

But members of the RCB team said the Eagles had plenty of chances in that previous meeting, and they they just need to convert this time around.