RCB Football getting to work in Phase 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Josh Gorrell’s Robert C. Byrd Eagles were out on the football field on Wednesday for another day of Phase 2 workouts.

RCB chose not to participate in any of the Phase 1 conditioning, but has been participating and working out during Phase 2.

Gorrell had his players doing a lot of running Wednesday evening. And he credits his staff for what they’ve been able to accomplish during Phase 2.

“And actually they’re in pretty good shape. Overall, as a staff, we’ve very please with where we are and what we’re doing right now,” said Gorrell.

RUN EAGLES RUN🦅 I stopped by Robert C. Byrd’s Phase 2 workout yesterday, which consisted of a lot of running. Comments from head coach Josh Gorrell coming up tonight in the @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/Fwv3yb3fX6 — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 2, 2020

He also said that motivation and focus haven’t been issues at all when the players are just simply happy to be out on the field with one another again.

Asked about his goals for Phase 2 and the rest of the summer, he said the following.

“It’s a matter of staying healthy and making sure we’re conditioned properly, and doing the right things, and see what happens. We’re going to come in and we’re going to focus on getting our bodies prepared to physically be fit, stay as healthy as we can, and hopefully we avoid the injury bug, and if we do we’ll be OK,” said the head coach.

Phase 2 workouts continue through the rest of this week, with the normal three-week training period beginning next week for teams across the state.

However, even the three-week period that happens every summer will be different this time around compared to years’ past.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to cover local teams’ preparations for the 2020 season.