RCB girls continue to build, gain confidence after strong start to season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Robert C. Byrd girls basketball team posts a 6-2 record and is in the rankings yet again this week at ninth in Class-AAA.

The Flying Eagles credit their hard work in the off season to the fast start which includes recording wins over two defending state champions in Tug Valley and Nitro.

Now that RCB knows they can win, the goal is to stay hot, stay confident and continue that when it matters most-into the postseason.

“We have to get better every game and just try to improve on our mistakes and just keep building. Getting hot at the right time and that’s playing our best basketball at the end of February,” Robert Shields, RCB head coach said.

RCB sophomore forward Carleigh Curotz said the team’s success comes from scoring both inside and outside along with teamwork.



“Mostly just getting it inside to Avery [Childers] and Martina [Howe] with our outside shots. But just everyone working together and passing mostly is working out for us right now,” Curotz said.

Junior forward, Avery Childers, made her return to the court from an injury last season and has noticed building confidence has helped the squad so far.



“Just building our confidence will be key and we know that we’re able to win so just putting the effort in is going to help us a ton and just gaining the confidence,” Childers said.

RCB is back on the hardwood on Thursday when it travels to Elkins.





