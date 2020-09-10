RCB golf wins home match for second-straight day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd golf team won a four-team match on its home course, the Clarksburg Country Club, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The Flying Eagles golf team, which made another state tournament appearance in 2019, is once again off to a good start to the season this year.

After winning Tuesday’s foursome by four strokes over Fairmont Senior on Tuesday, Robert C. Byrd defeated three more teams on Wednesday, this time by nine strokes over the next-closest team.

Robert C. Byrd’s Alex Hawkins (37, +3) was the low medalist. And all three Flying Eagles golfers — Andrew Bowie (41, +7) and Tyler Stemple (42, +8) — finished in the top three for individual scores.

Buckhannon Upshur’s Isaac Lane (42, +8) and Evan Coffman (43, +9) were among the leaders.

Also among the leaders was Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson — one of four girls in the field Wednesday. Johnson was joined by teammate McKayla Friel, and Lewis County’s Ryanne Garrett and Emily Lybarger as the other females playing.

Getting more girls involved with the game of golf has been a big emphasis across the state over the years.

