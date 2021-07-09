RCB head coach Josh Gorrell happy with his team both on, and off, the field during three-week practice period

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s football team was on the doorstep of competing for a Double-A state title when the high school football season ended abruptly last year.

The COVID-19 maps held RCB from ever stepping on the field during the semi-final round.

“I think with the way things ended last year, it kind of left a vibe with the kids. We want to get back there, we want to see how far we can go, what we can do,” said Gorrell.

Josh Gorrell and company lost their starting quarterback, and some other skill players to graduation, but do return one of the best running backs in the state, in Jeremiah King.

The Flying Eagles were out on the field Thursday night as part of the three-week practice period.

In speaking with the head coach on Thursday, he was pleased with his team – most coaches are this time of year. But Gorrell wasn’t just happy with the makeup of his team on the field, he was excited about what they’ve done off the field, too.

“Honestly, our grades. No one really talks about that too often, but, our team GPA for the situation that the kids were in – I know a lot of people struggled with that -, our kids came through it OK,” the head coach said. “We don’t have anybody ineligible and that’s huge. Of all the things that have taken place over the last year, that probably sticks out to me the most.”

That — starting the season with everyone on track to plays — is a big piece to the puzzle for all teams.

The Flying Eagles are hoping for a big year on the field once again. But, of course, for the Eagles and for all teams, it all starts in the classroom.