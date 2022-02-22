CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It was a tale of two halves in the Class-AAA Region II, section 2 semifinal between Robert C. Byrd and Elkins.

RCB got off to an idea start holding Elkins to zero points in the first quarter.

The Tigers did get on the board in the second quarter but the Eagles’ 21-5 lead seemed tough to overcome.

Byrd quickly extended its lead early in the second half but then the Tigers’ rally came.

Elkins hit clutch threes along with several layups to erase the Eagles’ lead to just four points.

The Tigers would fare no closer as Robert C. Byrd never lost the lead and held on for the 37-32 win.

Avery Childers led the Eagles with 13 points.

Jaylen Florence scored 12 to lead Elkins.