RCB hopeful to play in quarterfinals Sunday after 16 days between games

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd advanced to the second round of the Double-A football playoffs without ever stepping on the field last week.

So, Josh Gorrell and his team should be well rested heading into Sunday’s game against Elkins.

However, the Flying Eagles find themselves in a similar situation that they were in last week, where they’re watching and waiting for the coronavirus related maps to turn the right colors for their opponent. Incidentally, Randolph County did improve to Gold on Thursday.

“Obviously we want to play. I can guarantee you Elkins wants to play. We’re in a situation where it’s out of our control — both programs. If we get the blessing to show up and play, we’re going to do that. We’ll be prepared, ready to go,” said Gorrell.

On the field, though, the Eagles are outscoring their opponents by nearly 13.5 points per game played, and with last week’s win via forfeit, have won each of their last four scheduled games.

“Any time that you don’t play for a couple weeks it kind of puts you in a bind. You worry about conditioning, number one. We’ve tried to focus on that to make sur we’re prepared and ready. Number two, you want to stay in football shape. It’s hard to do when you’re not playing,” said Gorrell when asked about his team staying ready for action.

If Elkins and RCB are able to square off on Sunday, 16 days will have passed between games for Robert C. Byrd.

That means 16 days since Jeremiah King and other play makers last dealt with game-like contact, which can be helpful this time of year. But as Gorrell reminded us, it’s more than just his running back that’s gotten this team to this point in the season.

