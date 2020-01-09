RCB players react to their SportsCenter highlight

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s highlight alley-oop play from Wednesday night garnered plenty of national attention.

Four players contributed both defensively and offensively to the highlight that had the internet buzzing.

It all started with Bryson Lucas who swatted an East Fairmont Bee and somehow tracked it down before the ball went out of bounds.

“I was just helping my teammates out.” said Lucas. “I heard my guy Gavin (Kennedy) behind me, I just threw it behind my head and just waited in the bleachers and watched the results.”

Gavin Kennedy tracked down Lucas’s pass and was able to fire it ahead to Tommy Hawkins who was streaking down the court.

“Well I thought the block was going out of bounds and he (Lucas) starts running towards it and he doesn’t think he can get there.” Kennedy explained. “I was like, ‘Save it, save it’ and I’m just behind him, he throws it behind his head and it goes right to me, just a lucky play.”

Hawkins caught Kennedy’s pass, instinctively lobbed it up to Khori Miles, and the rest is history.

“When I got that ball I was looking to score and then I heard in the back of my head ‘off the glass, off the glass'” Hawkins said. “So, without hesitation I threw it, and trust in my teammates and he (Miles) was able to finish it.”

“It was crazy, I was thinking before the game, not even somebody throwing a lob to me off the glass.” Miles explained. “We like to say we’re family around here and I really think that showed.”

Miles, who was named WV State Soccer Player of the Year, has been known to have superb athletic ability and that was put on full display with his slam.