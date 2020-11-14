RCB preps for Poca in matchup of two of the top running backs in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Number 8 Robert C. Byrd is scheduled to host No. 9 Poca at 5 p.m. Sunday in Clarksburg.

Poca, residing in Putnam County, is not guaranteed to be eligible due to the county’s COVID-19 situation.

But if the two teams do meet on the gridiron Sunday evening, it will feature a matchup of two of the top running backs in the state — RCB’s Jeremiah King, and Poca’s Ethan Payne, the reigning Kennedy Award winner.

Flying Eagles head coach, Josh Gorrell, says the team that wins the running and field position battles will likely come out on top.