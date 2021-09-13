RCB, Preston canceled, Byrd set to visit Keyser Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The high school football game between Robert C. Byrd and Preston scheduled for Friday, September 17 has been canceled.

The game was forced to be canceled due to Preston County schools going remote for the next two weeks. Preston High will not be able to participate in athletic events until Sept. 27 at the earliest.

Robert C. Byrd has re-scheduled its week one game against Keyser to this Friday, Sept. 17 in replacement of the Preston game. RCB head coach Josh Gorrell confirmed this change.

RCB and Keyser were supposed to play week one but the Golden Tornado followed COVID-19 protocols and canceled the game.

Robert C. Byrd will now travel to Keyser on Friday and kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

The Flying Eagles are 2-0 entering week four of the season with wins over Elkins and Greenbrier East.