CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – The Robert C. Byrd high school boys basketball program hosted the 16th edition of its annual summer shootout on Tuesday.

Teams from across classifications and across north central West Virginia came together once again with Bridgeport, Tyler Consolidated, Tygarts Valley, University, Lincoln, Liberty, Lewis County and Grafton joining the hosts on the court for 13 games split between Robert C. Byrd High and Washington Irving Middle School.

As an event that has this much history behind it, it’d hard to deny the quality of competition.

“We really enjoy it. We get teams from all over the state to come in. It gives our kids an opportunity to play and try to mix it up,” head coach Basil Lucas said, “Teams play a lot of players. It’s really valuable to your program to have them playing in the summer and we think this has been a fun event for a long time.”

Thanks to a reputation build up over the last decade-plus, the RCB Shootout has become a destination for teams around the state in the summer and it could grow even bigger next year.

“The open period is changing next year so it’s going to 32 individual flex days. I think our open period as far as basketball will move to individualized tournaments next year and since we’ve been established for so long, I look actually for this tournament to double next year,” Lucas said.

The three-week summer practice period for high school athletics around the area continues through the end of next week.