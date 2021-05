CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd softball team defeated Braxton County by a score of 8-0 Monday afternoon.

Byrd scored a trio of runs in the first inning, and added two more runs in the third inning off the bat of Madison Bernard, who homered to left-center off the shed beyond the outfield fence.

With the win, Robert C. Byrd moves to 11-3 on the year.