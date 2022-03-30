CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There are a lot of multi-sport athletes throughout the mountain state and a few just finished up in the pool and are now on the tennis court.

Robert C. Byrd senior swimmers Jackson Howe and Annalise Gentilozzi are transitioning from swimming to tennis-and they’ve recruited a swimming teammate to join them.

Junior Adam Fubio makes his tennis debut this season and all three athletes say swimming helps with tennis both mentally and physically.

They’re all excited to be able to compete as teammates together once again.



“Definitely at this age it’s harder for me to learn new things, especially from coming from the sports that I’ve come from, this is a very different thing for me to learn but I’m still picking it up every single day. The team aspect of it, when I’m playing doubles I understand how to communicate better with them and how to be on the main mindset with them just like how I was with out relay teams,” Fubio said.



“It’s really fun, we obviously got close through swim but now we’re doing tennis together. I think it helps physically with breathing. I have to hold my breath in swimming so I’m not as out of shape for this. As a team, our relays and our doubles teams are kind of similar so I think that helps,” Howe said.



“You’re playing for yourself but you’re also playing for your team and that comes a lot in swimming too so you want to do your best for yourself but you want to do best for the team score also. It really relates, it all relates because if you have a bad race or you have a bad match you have to come back and learn from it,” Gentilozzi said.

Those three players and the rest of the RCB tennis team look to enjoy the season and earn some wins along the way.



