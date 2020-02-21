RCB tight-end Ben George signs with Keydets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Ben George signed with Virginia Military Institute Friday afternoon.

George, who played tight-end for the Flying Eagles, was joined by several family members and friends to celebrate his signing.

Virginia Military Institute (VMI) is a Division I FCS school located in Lexington, Virginia and is member of the Southern Conference (SOCON).

George was a honorable mention all-state tight-end for RCB and will start his career playing TE but will likely be transitioning to the offensive line during his time at VMI.

The Keydets finished their season at 5-7 with a 4-4 conference record a season ago.