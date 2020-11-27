RCB vs. Oak Glen could be decided by which defense gets the most stops

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Whether or not (8) Robert C. Byrd and (5) Oak Glen get to play one another on Sunday will be determined by the various COVID-19 maps, and each teams’ county’s standing on those maps.

As for the game itself — if it is played — defense will likely be the determining factor.

Both teams possess offenses that can move the ball through the air and on the ground, as the Flying Eagles displayed last weekend in their win over Elkins in the Double-A quarterfinals.

“They love the waggle game. They do a lot of nice stuff. You’ve got to definitely be prepared. They’re going to come at you from a bunch of different ways and different levels. And they have the weapons to do that,” said Robert C. Byrd head coach Josh Gorrell. “Defensively, we’ve got to be locked in. Offensively. we’ve got to eat clock and control the line of scrimmage to help our defense out. We know that going into it.”

If the game is played, kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday from New Cumberland.

The Flying Eagles are playing for their first ever trip to the Double-A state title game, which has been moved to Charleston’s Laidley Field.

The status of the game will be determined on Saturday at 5 o’clock at the release of the School Re-Entry map from the WV Department of Education.