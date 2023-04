Clarksburg, W.Va.— Robert C. Byrd welcomed Preston for Military Appreciation Night, and it was an extremely close game. In the bottom of the third it was 4-2 RCB.

In the top of the fourth, the Knights manage to make it 5-4, but in the bottom of the fifth RCB would add two more to the board.

Preston ends up falling to RCB with a final score of 7-6.