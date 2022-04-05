CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Fran Alvaro has been terrorizing batters in the circle for years now and her senior season proves to be no different.

The pitcher had yet another jaw-dropping performance in RCB’s 14-0 win over North Marion on Monday night.

Alvaro tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

“It was a big game for us. My defense has really played behind me all year as they did last year. It makes it a lot easier for me to do my job in the circle when I know that they have my back and I don’t have to do anything that makes me relax more, just have fun with it and makes it a lot easier for me to do my job,” Alvaro said.

The lone senior on the Flying Eagles’ roster said a performance like that is all about confidence.

“It’s everything. I’ve grown up playing for my dad and he’s always said you have to play with a chip on your shoulder. So confidence, it has everything to do with my performance on the mound,”Alvaro said.

Alvaro wasn’t keeping track while in the circle Monday evening and said she never does- she just lets her arm do the talking.



“Honestly I didn’t even know that I threw a no-hitter until after the game when they told me. It’s not something you think about because when you do then you start panicking and things just don’t go good. It was a good feeling to leave the mound having a good game like that, throwing a no-hitter. It gives the team confidence, it gives us confidence to just keep going through on our season and to work towards our end goal,” Alvaro said.

Alvaro knows these type of wins will motivate her teammates to keep pushing throughout the season and said the team’s family-like atmosphere helps with chemistry on the field.



“I am the only senior so they all look up to me and everything and it’s so family-tied. We’re so close together, we all have done a lot of team bonding this year and I think every time we come together we get closer and closer,” Alvaro said.

RCB is back in action on Wednesday night against Buckhannon-Upshur.