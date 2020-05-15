RCB’s Angelina America joins Hilltoppers Acro & Tumbling program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Many athletes are excited to continue their athletic and academic careers at their respective chosen colleges.

The West Liberty Acrobatics and Tumbling team just got stronger as Robert C. Byrd’s Angelina America signed with the program.

America will use her cheerleading skills as a base for the Hilltoppers Acro & Tumbling team.

The senior is a two-time state champion with the RCB Cheerleading team and is excited to take her talents to the next level. She says she’s most excited for the relationships she will build in college.

“I just think it’s close to home so it’s a good opportunity. And i’m just excited to make new friends,” America said.

America also says the coaching staff has sent out preseason workouts that she has been doing to prepare for her collegiate days.

