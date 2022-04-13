CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Annalise Gentilozzi is headed to Buckhannon after she signed to continue her swim career at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Gentilozzi has been the focal point of the RCB girls swim team. She competed at the state swim meet in all four seasons.

At first, the campus attracted the Flying Eagles swimmer but after talking with the Bobcats’ swim coach, she knew Wesleyan would be a great fit academically and athletically.

“I really liked the school and the campus so I initially went for that. Then I thought about swimming so I contacted the coach and I met the girls on the team and they were just really great and I really liked it. I really liked the team aspect. They seem like they’re a close-knit family and the girls were really nice. The coach seems pretty willing to put in a lot of time and effort to the team,” Gentilozzi said.

Gentilozzi plans to stick with her staple events, the 200 and 500 freestyle, but looks to dabble in breaststroke and butterfly events as well.

She plans to study biochemistry at Wesleyan.