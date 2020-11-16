RCB’s Birkley Richards inks with Muskingum Fighting Muskies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Birkley Richards signed to continue her soccer career at the collegiate level on Monday.

Richards, who’s been a big part of the Flying Eagles girls soccer team over the past few seasons, signed with Muskingum University to join the Fighting Muskies girls soccer program.

Richards, a two-time Double-A state champ during her high school career, spoke about what stuck out to her when she visited what will be her new home for the next four years.

“They have a really, really nice biology program that I want to go into. And I really like the coach, and like her strategies for the team. And the campus is really pretty,” Richards said.

She also had this to say about what she liked about her new head coach: “I love her competitiveness, and how tough she wants her team to be, and everything. And I want to be in that program.”

Richards, who played both forward and midfield during her high school career, tallied 31 goals and 13 assists in her four seasons with Robert C. Byrd. She was also a team captain this year.

Her commitment to Muskingum also continues a streak of the RCB girls soccer program having at least one player sign to play college soccer each year since 2016, according to head coach Tina Smith.

Richards was born in Ethiopia, Africa, and came to the U.S. when she was seven years-old.