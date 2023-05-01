CLARKSBURG, W,Va (WBOY) – While she’s currently focused on sectional play with the Flying Eagle softball team, Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers made her verbal commitment to play basketball at UMass on Monday

Childers made the decision to join the Minutewomen after making a visit to campus about two weeks ago and is set to be part of a program that enjoyed a strong postseason run that included reaching the second round of the WNIT this season.

She was a first-team all-state selection in both basketball and volleyball as a senior this year and will play in the North-South All-Star Classic this summer on June 9.