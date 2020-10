CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The self appointed “King of Clarksburg” has officially received his crown.

Robert C. Byrd junior standout, Jeremiah King, was voted as the winner of this week’s Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.

King’s game-saving interception received 70 percent of the votes received.

He will be entered into the Coverage of the Year competition. King is the eighth different player to win the weekly competition this season.