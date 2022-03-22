BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The 39th Annual Frank Loria Awards Banquet was held at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday night.

The Loria Awards celebrate the athletic and academic career of Harrison County native, Frank Loria, and to honor the current top football players of the five high schools in the county.

Four awards were given out including Coach of the Year, the Loria Lineman Award, Academic Achievement Award and Most Outstanding Player of the Year.



Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King is named the Most Outstanding Player of the Year as he earns the Loria Award.

King wins the Loria Award

King wins the award for the second-straight year. He ends his high school career with 6,779 total rushing yards with 1,965 of them coming this past Fall with 22 touchdowns.





“It’s really good. We had a bunch of players in here that also deserved the award. There’s a few of them that I thought should’ve got it also and to be picked over them is just a blessing. I give all of my ups to my linemen and my teammates for pushing me 110 percent every day and they got me to where I needed to be and got me this award also,” King said.

Robert C. Byrd’s Wyatt Minor earns the Loria Lineman Award.

Minor given the Lineman Award

Minor, standing at 6’6″, 300 pounds was a force to be reckoned with on Byrd’s line this past Fall, helping the Flying Eagles to a postseason run.



“It meant everything. I’ve always worked hard for this, always tried to be the best I can be. I can only thank my teammates, my coach, coach Gorrell especially, coach Teague Wagner, they helped me all this year trying to be the best I can be and where I want to be,” Minor said.

On the academic side, Bridgeport’s Tate Jordan is given the Frank Loria Academic Achievement Award.

Jordan thanks his coaches for pushing him to be the athlete he is on the field and the student he is off the field.

Jordan wins Academic Achievement Award





“It’s everyone’s responsibility to do as good as they can in school because at the end of the day sports are nice but not everyone goes to the NFL and gets paid for it,” Jordan said. “I want to thank someone special actually. Coach Tom Hilton from Bridgeport, he’s the only reason I started playing football and I hope he hears this and I hope he knows I said thank you.”

Bridgeport’s Tyler Phares is named Coach of the Year.

Phares, in his first season at the helm, led the Indians to an undefeated regular season and run in the playoffs.

Phares named Coach of the Year

Phares credits his players for all of the success.



“It just means our kids had a successful season. We don’t do anything without them and it was great to see them have the success they did throughout the year and obviously I got awarded for their hard work today,” Phares said.

