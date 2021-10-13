RCB’s King reflects on setting Harrison County rushing record

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd running back, Jeremiah King, is now not only the most prolific runner in school history, but in county history, as well.

King, re-wrote the record book Friday night, in the Eagles’ win over Lincoln, as he set the Harrison County record for most rushing yards in a career.

He currently sits at 5,884 rushing yards for his high school career, becoming the first back in county history to eclipse 5,800.

King finished the night with 266 yards on 29 carries, and reflected recently on his career.

“It’s kind of surreal, like, if somebody told me four years ago, my freshman year, that my senior year I would be breaking the Harrison County rushing record, I would’ve been like, ‘No you’re lying,'” King said. “That says that I’ve been able to accomplish a lot. Other backs that came through here, they’ve accomplished a lot, also. For me to be up there, coming out of our school, to be the top running back, that’s a great feeling.”

Robert C. Byrd senior running back, Jeremiah King (@jshmoove1), became Harrison County's all-time leading rusher on Friday.

I recently asked him to reflect on his career.

More from the 'King of Harrison County' coming up at 6 in the @12SportsZone. #wvprepfb @RcbBarstool pic.twitter.com/dksESk0MI5 — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) October 13, 2021

King will certainly end his time at RCB as one of the most productive rushers in state history.

Having a player like that is the dream for any head coach.

But for Josh Gorrell, the off-the-field strides King has taken over the past year are just as important as what he’s done on the field.

“Everybody sees the splash plays, the big runs, the way he plays defense at safety. But the thing that I’m most proud of is his accomplishments, and his growth and maturity as a person, an individual,” said Gorrell. “His attention to his grades this year have really improved, which tells me that it’s more than about football to him.”

At any rate, what King has done on the field is simply amazing, and that’s just mentioning his input on offense.

King is now staring down 6,000 career rushing yards, a milestone which he hopes to reach this Friday.

He’s still roughly 2,000 yards away from Josh Culbertson’s state record that he set in 2005 with Nitro.

But no matter what rushing total he finishes his career at when this season ends, there will be no doubt who the ‘King of Harrison County’ is when it comes to tailbacks.