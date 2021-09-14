RCB’s King surpasses 5,000 career rushing yards

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King has again stunned the area after his 330 rushing yards performance against Greenbrier East this past Friday. With those yards, King reached another milestone.

King surpassed 5,000 career yards with his performance against the Spartans.

“I knew that I was close to 5,000 but I really wasn’t worried about that, I was just worried about getting the win. But I mean, I think I had like eight or nine yards to get and I just busted it the first run for like 50 yards and just got it,” King said.

What worked for King in his 330 yard and three touchdown game on Friday? Doing what he does best, just carrying the football.

“Coach, he just kept feeding me the rock and he just put his trust in me and believed that I could go make plays,” King said.

The RCB Senior now has 5,321 career rushing yards and has no plans of stopping any time soon. While King doesn’t strive to break these records, he just strives to win, he is honored to go down as one of the top running backs at Byrd.

“I don’t know, it means a lot because we’ve had a variety of good backs that came through here and for me to be at the top right now, I don’t know, it just feels good,” King said.

With his current rushing status, he trails the current Harrison County All-Time rushing record holder by 478 yards.

Notre Dame’s Santino Cava, who played for the Fighting Irish from 2011-2014, has 5,798 career rushing yards.

