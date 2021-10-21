RCB’s Moore makes school history, several local teams, players punch ticket to state XC meet

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Class Double-A, Region II championship cross country meet wrapped up in Elkins with plenty of local names and teams heading to Ona to compete at the state meet.

That includes Robert C. Byrd’s Claudia Moore. Moore finished first in the girls race with a time of 22:42.90.

Not only did Moore finish first, she’s the first RCB XC runner in school history to win a Regional Championship.

The Braxton County, Liberty and Elkins girls teams also qualified for the state meet as well as the top 10 runners.

The top 10 finishers in the girl’s race were:

Claudia Moore (Robert C. Byrd)

Aliya Todd (Liberty)

Destiny Berryman (Liberty)

Laura Cain (Braxton)

Samantha Srpoul (Elkins)

Bethany Payne (Braxton)

Sara Lowe (Liberty)

Nicole Bramble (Braxton)

Cianna McKenna (Robert C. Byrd)

Hannah Rowan (Lincoln)

In the boy’s race, Charlie Smoak from Elkins won with a time of 18:24.12.

Smoak’s Elkins finished first as a team. Lewis County and Robert C. Byrd finished second and third, respectively. Those three teams advance to the state championships.

In addition, the top ten individual finishers in the boy’s race advance the states. They finished as follows: