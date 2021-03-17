RCB’s Patrick Fubio breaks three school swim records so far this season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School’s Patrick Fubio thought about three words before his senior swim season, “make it count,” and he’s already done just that.

Fubio broke three RCB school swimming records in his first three meets of the season.

“I wanted to make this season count. I’ve been training for a while now, ever since the pools opened, so I wanted to make the most of it. I knew I could get them coming into the season. I knew it was going to be a short season so I knew I needed to make the meets count and I think I’ve done a pretty good job of doing that,” Fubio said.

The senior broke the school records in the 200 individual medley, the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Fubio specifically wanted to make this season count because he knows the season could be taken from him at any moment. He said this thought was a major motivator for his quick start to this season.

“Yeah it was. I knew it could get taken away in the moment like whenever so when it came down to the moment I wanted to make the season count,” Fubio said.

During the pandemic he waited until the pools were re-opened and started training heavily so when the season started, he’d be ready.

“Last year coming out of states I finished in sixth twice. I was very motivated coming out of states and obviously the swim season I wasn’t able to swim for the last three months after swim season so once the pool opened I knew I wanted it. The records have always been on my mind but I knew once the pools opened I wanted to get back in and stay motivated and stay determined to get close to them,” Fubio said.

His name joins- and beat out- former RCB swimming stand out and West Virginia University swimming All-American Chris Hagedorn. Fubio said this is special for him.

“It’s really cool. Chris Hagedorn, his name is up there quite a lot, and he was a national swimmer, he was a really good swimmer and it’s an honor that my name can be up there with him,” Fubio said.

And he’s not finished just yet, Fubio intends to break a few more school records among other goals during the remainder of his swim season.

“I hope I can get some more, I know I can get the 100 backstroke but we’ll see how the season goes. I obviously want to improve on my times, see what else I can do, get my name up on the leader board, help my teammates get really up there and make regionals and states count since it’s my last year. I’ve always wanted to do this and make it worthwhile,” Fubio said.



Fubio and the rest of the Flying Eagles swim team are set for their next meet this upcoming Saturday.